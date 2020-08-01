Entertainment of Saturday, 1 August 2020

Popular entertainment journalists react to Beyonce’s 'Already' video that features Shatta Wale

GhanaWeb TV’s Bloggers’ Forum assembles some arts and entertainment journalists and analysts to share their views on Beyonce’s ‘Already’ music video that features Ghana’s Shatta Wale.



Touted as the biggest collaboration ever for any Ghanaian artiste, the song was released a year ago but had its official video released on July 31, 2020.



So far, the video has garnered over 3 million views and has stoked conversation on both traditional and digital media spaces. The video was released ahead of the 24-time Grammy Award-winning queen of pop’s ‘Black is King’ project.



‘Black is King’ is a musical film and visual album which was largely directed, written and executive produced by American singer Beyoncé.



The film serves as a visual companion to the 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift, a tie-in album curated by Beyoncé for the 2019 remake of The Lion King.



Apart from Shatta Wale, there other Ghanaians who also contributed to the making of the ‘Black is King’ film. They include Samuel Bazawule, popularly known as Blitz the Ambassador, a Ghanaian hip-hop artiste, filmmaker, and visual artiste based in Brooklyn, New York; and Emmanuel Adjei, a Ghanaian-Dutch filmmaker and visual artist, whose work has explored the realms between film, music video, and art installation.



What does this mean to Ghana? Is the applause enough?



The video below is an episode of GhanaWeb TV’s Bloggers’ Forum hosted by Abrantepa. It captures the analysis of some popular arts and entertainment journalists in Ghana as regards the 'Already' video and the Black is King project.





