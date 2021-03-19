Popular dancer exposes Ghanaian video directors

Entertainment of Friday, 19 March 2021

Popular Ghanaian choreographer and dance coach, ‘Dancegodlloyd’ has disclosed that most video directors in the country lack professionalism and the right attitude towards work.



According to the dancer who has worked with several Ghanaian videographers and directors, just a few of them take their job seriously.



Comparing them to some international production teams he has worked with, including that of Beyonce, Dancegodlloyd said:



“Ghanaian directors have a problem. You go on set the whole day and shoot just one scene. When you are on set, videographers won’t pay attention to you. They feel you’re part of the extras. You go to events and they don’t pay attention to you. They don’t give you food and water. They don’t even pay you.



“Ghanaian directors will keep you on set for a whole day and when the video finally comes out, you realize that you appeared only once. They will waste your time and pay you chicken change,” he added.



It can be recalled that Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, and MC Gallaxy also complained about the attitude of some Ghanaian video directors some months ago.



Shatta Wale particularly described them as a bunch of lazy and mediocre individuals who have failed to match up to modern standards.



