Popular dancer Endurance finally speaks on claims that she is gay

Entertainment of Sunday, 4 June 2023

Source: zionfelix.net

Popular Ghanaian dancer, Endurance Dzigbordi Dedzo, who is well-known as Endurance or Edurance Grand, has finally reacted to the subtle claims that she is gay.



The suggestion that she is either gay or bisexual is one that has silently been going on social media ever since she broke into the limelight as one of the most talented dancers with the DWP Academy.



The people who have been making these suggestions have been using the manner she normally dresses as a Tomboy, that is dressing as a male or exhibiting masculine traits on social media as the basics for the claim.



In a recent interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay show, Endurance finally reacted to these claims when she was asked the big question by Delay.



According to Endurance, she is neither gay nor bisexual as some people think.



She added that her decision to dress and appear as a Tomboy is just the way she feels like behaving but it has nothing to do with being gay.



Endurance emphasized she is into men and hilariously added that she is straight like an uncooked spaghetti.



When Delay asked her if she has some men who chase her, Endurance disclosed that there are a lot of guys who hit on her most of the time because they more or less fancy ladies who are Tomboys.



Watch the snippet of the video below:



