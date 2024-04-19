Popular billionaire promises to raise Junior Pope’s children

Entertainment of Friday, 19 April 2024

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian businessman cum socialite, Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-Money, has promised to take care of the three kids the late Nollywood actor, Junior Pope left behind.



It can be recalled that Junior Pope and three others lost their lives after their boat capsized on the Anam River in Anambra State while returning from a movie shoot.



Joining the tons of sympathizers to mourn the late actor, E-Money in a long tribute on social media, has disclosed that Junior Pope’s last words were about his commitment to train his three sons.



In that regard, he has disclosed his intentions to fulfill the late actor’s wish by taking over responsibility for his kids.



E-Money, on his Instagram page, wrote: “It has been one week since you departed from this world, leaving behind a profound sense of loss that reverberates not only among us but also across Africa and beyond.



“Your presence, as both a friend and a brother, is deeply missed, JP. The weight of your absence bears heavily upon our hearts, yet we draw comfort from the belief that God will grant us the resilience to carry forward and uphold the legacy you’ve entrusted to us.



“We tenderly remember your final words on the boat, ‘Na only me dem born, I get 3 children na me go raise them,’ and we solemnly commit to honoring that vow.



“Your children now find solace in the embrace of the Okonkwo family, and we, as members of that family, pledge to nurture them as you would have wished. Your absence leaves a palpable void, JP and your memory will forever be held dear. Rest peacefully, knowing that you are deeply cherished, and may God’s blessings encompass your soul, your family, and all who hold you in their hearts.”



Meanwhile, the late Junior Pope's body has been conveyed to his hometown in Enugu State, Nigeria, for preservation and burial.



Check out the post below:



