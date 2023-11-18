Popular TikToker, Francis Peprah is dead - Reports

Entertainment of Saturday, 18 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian underground rapper, Francis Peprah, known in the showbiz circles as 2pm is dead, Onua FM reports.



The rapper is said to have died from a motor accident on Friday, November 17, 2023, at Wassa Akropong.



The report indicates that the accident occurred around 9:30 pm on Friday.



His remains has been deposited at the Wassa Akropong Government Hospital morgue.



He was known as the ‘Bars Master ’ and for his single, ‘Bibini yɛ Nipa’.



NAY/KPE



