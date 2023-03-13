Popular South African musician dies performing on stage

Entertainment of Monday, 13 March 2023

Another tragedy has hit the South African music scene, as rapper Costa Titch dies performing on stage.



The musician, whose name is Costa Tsobanoglou, reportedly collapsed while performing at the Ultra music festival on Saturday, 12 March 2023.



Costa, who is also a dancer, was born in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga in 1995 and is known for several hits, including Nkalakatha and Activate.



The news of Costa Titch’s death was confirmed by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on Twitter just before midnight and was followed by a string of sombre reactions from industry colleagues.



The passing of Costa Titch comes as music fans are still mourning the loss of fellow rapper AKA, whose real name was Kiernan Forbes. He was shot outside of a restaurant in Durban by unknown hitmen and the South African Police Service (SAPS) are still investigating the case. Interestingly, both Costa Titch and AKA have collaborated on a song called Super Soft.



