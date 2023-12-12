Popular Krofrom ‘street king’ issues new threat to Showboy

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Showboy has received another set of threats from a popular Krofrom ‘street king’, identified as Idi Amin.



This comes on the back of Showboy’s response following the earlier warnings from some Krofrom thugs that prohibits him from setting foot into the town.



A couple of days ago, Showboy called the street gangs’ bluff, a situation, which they are not smiling at.



Showboy has since been residing in Accra following his deportation to Ghana, after serving a 6-year jail term in US prison for allegedly killing their former boss, ‘Junior US’.



However, some Kumasi thugs, who are still grieving over the death of their former boss, (Junior US), have vowed to stop at nothing until they met out their own punishment to Showboy.



In response to Showboy’s reply to their first warning, a livid leader of one of the street gangs in Krofrom, Kumasi, has taken to social media to intensify the heat.



“Make sure you don’t step foot in Kumasi and I mean it. Don’t also think that living in Accra means you are far from our reach. We can easily grab you in Accra. Make sure we don’t cross paths. Stupid fool! I can see the drugs you were injected with, in prison is having an effect on you. We can never forgive you for what you did to Junior US. Do not step foot in Kumasi, for your own good. Don’t let us set our eyes on you. I am Idi Amin and I am the street king,” he stated in a viral video.



He made reference to a previous development where Shatta Wale, who had been barred from entering into Krofrom, defied their orders and ended up ‘facing the music.’



“You can ask Shatta Wale if you think we are issuing empty threats. When he defied our orders and got to Kumasi, we dealt with him to an extent he couldn’t get down from his car.”



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



