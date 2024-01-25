Popular Ghanaian transgender allegedly splashes $20,000 on salon, netizens react

Entertainment of Thursday, 25 January 2024

Netizens have witnessed the grand opening of popular Ghanaian transgender, Ohemartin’s ultra-modern beauty salon in Accra.



Asides from its breathtakingly beautiful space, Martin Hughes (Ohemartin)’s new salon exudes sophistry and luxury in an aesthetically pleasing space.



The $20,000 worth of investment, Hermosa, which offers hair and spa services was inaugurated on her birthday, January 24, 2024, with pictures from the event flooding the internet.



The amount spent on the salon was disclosed by sources available to GhanaWeb and a popular celebrity blogger, 'Sel the Bomb' on Snapchat.



This has drawn countless reactions from netizens on social media querying her source of wealth, among others.



However, some celebrities including Efia Odo, among others, graced the event.



One can recall that Ohemartin went viral after her interview with Delay sometime in 2022, where she disclosed being unsafe in the country, particularly at a time when the anti-LGBTQ bill is being considered.



The 24-year-old transgender, whose mother is a diplomat, said she is still grappling with completely embracing her new sexuality, owing to the fact that, they come from a strict Christian home.



Ohemartin, among other explosive revelations, disclosed how she is always compelled to appear in church in his natural state (dressed like a man) for the fear of being judged.



