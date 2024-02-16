Popular Ghanaian fashion designer Pokua Poku-Mouhtuseb is dead

Entertainment of Friday, 16 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users woke up to the sad demise of a renowned Ghanaian fashion designer, Pokua Poku-Mouhtuseb.



The 42-year-old woman, who owns ‘Poqua Poku Mouhtiseb’, was said to have died a few hours after giving birth at the Lister Hospital in Accra on February 14, 2024.



Netizens including celebrities have shared their condolences and tributes to the enterprising and ever-rising designer.



NPP's Afia Akoto has also shared her tribute to the late fashion designer.



Pokua left behind a husband and three children.



She was a past student of Achimota Senior High School and Kwame Nkrumah University (KNUST).



She established the ‘Poqua Poqu’ luxury fashion brand sometime in 2011 and has styled several Ghanaian celebrities.



Pokua’s craft has featured on several fashion runways in the country, including the Glitz African Fashion Week, and Ghana’s Most Beautiful among others.









The Maternal Health Sector is Ghana is failing women!



Too many women are losing their lives during/after childbirth!



This is truly heartbreaking. — #ModernDayMom (@Vanessa_Gyan) February 16, 2024

The stories we hear!



Anesthesiologists not on duty when women are in labor. Women waiting hours/days for an anesthesiologist so an epidural can be administered. In the case of loss of blood, family members need to find and provide blood and in some cases have to replace… — #ModernDayMom (@Vanessa_Gyan) February 16, 2024

????ICYMI????????????: Pokua Poku-Mouhtuseb, the Creative Director of Ghanaian fashion house @PoQuaPoQu, has sadly passed away at the age of 42.



Reports suggest that she passed away during childbirth; it's unclear if the child survived.



????️???????? https://t.co/LRXGsyBZeC pic.twitter.com/FFP3l2gX6M — Ölele | DTS????????‍???????????? (@OleleSalvador) February 15, 2024

The child survived. — Caroline SAMPSON (@caroline4real) February 16, 2024

Oh slow ???? — DR ALASKA (@alaska_gh) February 15, 2024

EB/SARA