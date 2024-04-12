Popular Ghanaian DJ Isaac Cool is dead

Entertainment of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's music community is in mourning following the death of popular Ghanaian disc jockey, Isaac Anim Appiah, popularly known as DJ Isaac Cool.



According to reports from the family shared by entertainment blog, BlacVolta, DJ Isaac Cool passed away at 12 pm on Friday, April 12, 2024, after fighting for his life for a month.



DJ Isaac Cool, was seriously injured in an accident on Friday, February 23, 2024, and was reported to be recovering after undergoing brain surgery.



Friends and family set up a fundraising campaign to help with his medical costs.



Sadly, the beloved DJ had been in and out of comas and despite the best efforts of medical professionals to resuscitate him for about 30 minutes, DJ Isaac Cool sadly did not survive.



DJ Isaac Cool is known internationally for his work as a DJ, producer, and voice-over artist, and he was a resident DJ at Starr 103.5 FM.



His loss is deeply felt by family, friends, and fans across the nation.



View the posts below





We used to drive for hours at night just listening to him play on Radio !!



Genuinely made us fall in love with House Music !



God keep your soul ❤️ Issac Cool pic.twitter.com/ZYGo5ap3xa — BlacVolta (@BlacVolta) April 12, 2024

RIP DJ Isaac Cool ????



He passed away around 12 pm today.



Isaac Cool survived an accident that put him in and out of a coma. ????



His blood pressure dropped drastically.



They tried to revive him for about 30 minutes, but he didn’t make it ????



Source : Family pic.twitter.com/5yYK9zT35W — BlacVolta (@BlacVolta) April 12, 2024

ID/ ADG