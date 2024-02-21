Popular DJ recounts how he was disrespected, unfairly treated by manager of Accra-based station

Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

DJ Candy Man describes his time at Accra-based Asaase Radio as his worst experience as a radio presenter, citing persistent disrespect and a power play within the station as the primary reasons for his departure.



Still hurt by the circumstances that led to his resignation on February 28, 2023, DJ Candy Man, in an interview on Pure FM, mentioned Nana Otu Gyandoh, the Programs Manager of Asaase Radio, as having meted out unfair treatment to him despite what seemed like a cordial relationship that existed between them.



As per the account sighted by GhanaWeb, the radio station operates with two studios, A and B. While both studios have broadcasting capabilities, Studio B houses essential control equipment. According to DJ Candy Man, he would routinely operate from Studio B. However, he once discovered with shock that his airtime had been reassigned to another individual without prior notice.



A visibly pained Candy Man said the technician on duty informed him about the change, revealing that a colleague, DJ Raennie, had been assigned the airtime by Nana Otu Gyandoh, a higher-up at Asaase Radio. The lack of communication and the subsequent discovery left Candy Man hurt and demoralized.



"No, never. Not even a single day," was his response when asked if he was happy during his days with Asaase Radio. "I was disrespected in a very bad manner. Not necessarily by management; it was an individual. I shouldn't be saying this, but I will say it because it hurts me."



Expanding his claim, Candy Man said: "Asaase has two studios: A and B. Wherever you play, it goes on air, but Studio B had all the control equipment. So, mostly, I'd play from Studio B. I never knew my airtime had been taken away from me and someone else had been assigned.



"It was time for me to go on air. I got to the premises and greeted my programs manager. At the time, the one who was assigned my airtime was with him, and he was being taken through the system. But I didn't know about that arrangement. I went to the studio playing songs only to find out I was not on air. I had been taken off, and what was being played at Studio A by this new person was what was being transmitted."



Candy Man said that, but for the technician, he would not have known his show was not being transmitted.



"Our technician, Emma, came to me in Studio B and informed me about the development. I inquired, and he said DJ Raennie was playing at Studio A. I then entered Studio A to confront DJ Raennie, and he said Nana Otu Gyandoh assigned him. I questioned why he [DJ Raennie] never mentioned it to me because Raennie and I were very close. I was hurt. From that day, I was never happy at Asaase Radio, so I quit," the famous DJ stated.



Puzzled and unsure about what he had done to warrant such treatment, Candy Man expressed, "I never had an issue with Nana Otu Gyandoh; I mostly bought food and ate with him."



As a man who claims to have never harmed a fly during his tenure at Asaase Radio, Candy Man concluded that Gyandoh's actions were a sheer display of power, seemingly aimed at asserting superiority over others.



"He wanted to show how powerful he was, that he could bring you down," Candy Man said as he once again shared how pained he was. "This issue still hurts me. He had even planned to eventually take me off air and assign me to do Facebook Live."



Candy Man recalled a conversation with Blaq Boy, another on-air personality and staff member at Asaase Radio, where it was revealed that Nana Otu Gyandoh had planned to remove Candy Man from on-air duties.



"Blaq Boy told me about Gyandoh's intention to take me off air…" he said. "I think Gyandoh didn't need my services. But when he was coming for an interview to be a Programs Manager, I was already a worker there. I never wronged him."



Candy Man stated that he officially resigned when he submitted his resignation letter on February 28, 2023. However, even after his resignation, it seemed that Nana Otu Gyandoh still held grudges against him.



He said: "In fact, when I resigned, I once went there to greet him. I had gone to see DJ Perfekt. Everyone was happy to see me. But when I got to Gyandoh's office to greet him, he picked up his phone that he had had a phone call. I sat there for thirteen minutes; he never attended to me. So, I told him I was leaving, and I left."



Candy Man has an extensive radio background, having worked with prominent radio stations such as Fox FM, Hello FM, and Atinka FM. While he has moved on from the radio business, he continues to pursue his passion as a DJ, entertaining audiences at various events.







