Popular American singer Tyrese gushes over Ghanaian traditional outfits

Popular American actor cum singer, Tyrese Gibson, has expressed astonishment and admiration about some Ghanaian traditional attires flaunted by Ghanaian-American sportsman Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah at an event in the United States.



Jeremiah, a football linebacker for the Cleveland Browns, made headlines with his incredible ‘gameday outfits’ at the American National Football League (NFL)’s Super Wildcard Weekend that took place a couple of weeks ago.



The 24-year-old rocked about five well-tailored Ghanaian outfits, representing various Ghanaian tribes that earned him the best-dressed player of the tournament.



He adorned himself in two types of Kente fabrics, paired with gold pendants or local beads and other accessories that exuded Ghanaian royalty.



Also, in three separate looks representing the Northern region culture, he wore a fugu-inspired outfit paired with some traditional boots and a cap.



He made another appearance in about three nicely fitted kaftan outfits, some of which had adinkra symbols boldly inscribed in them.



Jeremiah Koramoah’s looks, however, have caught the attention of Tyrese Gibson such that he has taken to Instagram to express keen interest in meeting his stylist.



The ‘why you gonna act like that’ hitmaker, shared a video slide of all of Jeremiah’s traditional outfits on Instagram with the caption, “Tag this brother…. I need his stylist… this is complete FIRE!!!!”



About Jeremiah Koramoah



He is an American football linebacker for the Cleveland Browns of the National Football League. He played college football at Notre Dame, where he won the Butkus Award and was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and a unanimous All-American as a senior in 2020.



Owusu-Koramoah grew up in Hampton, Virginia, and attended Bethel High School. He is of Ghanaian descent through his father Andrew, who met his wife Beverly in England, before moving to Virginia in 1998.



He was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2021 NFL draft. He signed his four-year rookie contract, worth $6.5 million, on June 6, 2021. He was also placed on the team's COVID-19 reserve list at the start of training camp before being activated on August 3, 2021.



Koramoah recorded his first career sack on Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields in Week 3 of the 2021 season.



