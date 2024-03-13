Popular American Youtuber Kai Cenat arrives in Ghana

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

American internet celebrity and Youtube streamer Kai Cenat was greeted with a vibrant cultural display upon his arrival in Ghana on March 13, following his visit to Nigeria.



Videos and pictures circulating on social media showed Kai Cenat being given a warm welcome with 'Adowa' dance, a traditional Ghanaian performance, at the Kotoka International Airport on March 13, 2024.



Nadia Adongo Fynn, the Deputy Director for Diaspora Affairs, along with content creator Made in Ghana and others, were present to receive the popular streamer.



While the purpose of Cenat's visit remains undisclosed, it aligns with Ghana's 'Beyond The Return' initiative, which aims to foster connections with the global diaspora.



Fans gathered in large numbers at the airport, where Cenat's arrival was celebrated with 'Adowa' dancers, who also gave him a lesson in the dance.



The YouTuber was further honored with the presentation of a colourful kente cloth, symbolizing Ghana's rich heritage.



Cenat's trip to Ghana comes on the heels of his time in Nigeria, where he mingled with top entertainment figures like Davido and Shank.



His journey is capturing the attention of fans across social media, showcasing the cultural exchange between Ghana and its international visitors.



????ICYMI????????????????: Widely known streamer and content creator, @KaiCenat has arrived in Ghana following a recent trip to Nigeria.



Upon his arrival, he and his team were welcomed by Nadia Adongo, the Deputy Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President, along with some… pic.twitter.com/6OKIUno1e4 — Ölele | DTS????????‍???????????? (@OleleSalvador) March 13, 2024

