Popcaan recruits Black Sherif on a triumphant anthem ‘Celebrate’

Music of Thursday, 6 April 2023

Source: Kingsley Legend, Contributor

The versatile Ghanaian star has been featured on Jamaican star Popcaan's latest album, a 25-tracker named 'Great Is He'.



The piece titled 'Celebrate' was produced by Ghanaian-British Jae5; the very producer Sherif chalked his '45' smash hit with recently.



‘Great is He’ is the fifth Album of the 867 GUD boss with notable features from Drake and Burna Boy among others.



Black Sherif hopped on the second verse of the song preaching his triumph over many tribulations and obstacles while calling on the heavens to safeguard his musical journey.



‘Celebrate’ is a feel-good song that fits many moods. It epitomizes the excellent music production trademark of the Grammy award-winning producer and sound engineer of Ghanaian descent, Jae5 who added his Midas touch to this amazing tune.



