Polygamy is a choice and not biblical – Counselor argues

Entertainment of Sunday, 20 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Controversial Ghananas Marriage Counsellor, Rev. Mrs. Charllote Oduro, insists that polygamy is not biblical and as such, shouldn't be justified.



She said the justification that some people from the old testament practiced polygamy shouldn't be the basis for practicing the act.



According to her, polygamy is a choice and should not be brought into the Church because Adam married just one woman, Eve.



In a discussion on the United Showbiz, she said,



“Polygamy is not biblical. Please, it is a choice, so don’t bring it to the Church. The fact is, people watched portions of Dag’s preaching and took what interested them, but he went on to say that when the problems of polygamy come, people who are interested in it should face their problems and take their punishment.”



Counsellor Charllote Oduro was reacting to Dag Heward Mills’ recent comments on Polygamy.



Earlier, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills was lambasted for saying, “Nature even supports polygamy; there is no animal that has only one wife,” he said, quoting 1 Corinthians 11:14 (KJV), which reads: “Doth not even nature itself teach you that if a man has long hair it is a shame unto him?”



He then proceeded to ask: “Which goat has one wife? Which dog has one wife?”



Bishop Heward-Mills maintained that it is mindboggling how most of the saints and martyrs Christians usually look up to, had many wives, and yet they preach against polygamy.



“Nobody knows when it became a sin,” he said.