Politics made me lose businesses, friends - Mzbel

Ghanaian singer Mzbel has stated that her indulgence in politics negatively affected her gravely in terms of her business and personal life which she regrets doing.



According to her, she didn't seek guidance on how to do politics as a celebrity, and that made her use inappropriate words that attracted a plethora of backlash from the public and tarnished her image in the country.



The singer, who is a known affiliate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), stated that she has decided to recuse herself from politics and focus on her businesses as well as her music career.



Speaking in an interview with JoyPrime TV on the CelebBiz program, monitored by GhanaWeb, she said,



"I supported my party [NDC], and It was my first time coming out to say this and that, but I didn't consult anybody about how it's done if it's okay the way I'm doing it. I just went all out,” she said.



“I just went all out and people misunderstood me once again. And I believe some choices of words I used were not appropriate in that space. So I had a lot of backlash, a lot of hate.



"I lost a lot of businesses, a lot of friends. Yes. So this time around, I'm trying to be very careful. I still love my party [NDC]. I will still support my party. I’m not going to come out."



She stated that her claim of not releasing a song until former President John Dramani Mahama returns to power was a joke.



“I was just joking. Recently, when I was pregnant, I did two songs, but it was just for people to laugh. It wasn't something to make money or perform with. But now that the baby is out of the belly I will start working music, said Mzbel



