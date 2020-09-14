Entertainment of Monday, 14 September 2020

Politics in Ghana is just an avenue for people to amass ill-gotten wealth – Bulldog spits venom

Bulldog is manager of Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale

Outspoken and controversial showbiz personality, Bulldog born Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson has questioned why politicians mostly spring up development projects when we’re getting closer to elections.



He remarked: “The way Ghanaian politicians go the extra mile to please their citizenry where developmental issues are concerned in an election year is breathtakingly refreshing!



“I think as a people we should take a critical look at the constitution again and make amendments to the tenure of office. Hold elections every year, only then will Ghana attain its developmental goals faster.



He added: “First there has to be a National Program Development for elected governments to work with, an action plan that provides the guidance needed to develop and build the country and people.”



In a lengthy write up on Facebook sighted by Amansan Krakye of MyNewsGh.com, Bulldog who doubles as the manager of Shatta Wale said that the democracy being practiced in Ghana is an avenue where people amass ill-gotten wealth.



He continued “Do what you can in 12 months. Be proficient at the job and get re-elected, simple. This will greatly be propitious to Ghana.



“Governance will attract a group of selfless individuals who will be dedicated to serve at the pleasure of the people. Only at that juncture, politics will truly be about people and not an avenue for amassing ill-gotten wealth,” he concluded.

