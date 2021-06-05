Politicians now afraid of social media - Yvonne Nelson

Entertainment of Saturday, 5 June 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Actress Yvonne Nelson has indicated that there is the need to put social media to good use by the youth.



She notes that the platform presented has given the youth a voice that is feared by Politicians across the length and breadth of the globe.



“The POWER of social media! It scares them! With all their power,” she said via Twitter.



This comes after the Federal Republic Of Nigeria has issued a statement to the effect that Twitter has been banned on that part of the continent.



The state officials have indicated that the existence of the social media platform will affect the corporate image of the country.