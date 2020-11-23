Entertainment of Monday, 23 November 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Politicians and armed robbers are the same – Kwaw Kese

Ghanaian rapper, Emmanuel Kofi Botchwey, well known as Kwaw Kese, has stated that politicians and armed robbers are the same.



In a video sighted by Zionfelix.net, Kwaw Kese said the difference between politicians and armed robbers is very slim.



He explained that while armed robbers use guns and ammunitions, politicians use pen and paper to steal from the people.



The outspoken rapper stressed that they are all robbing from the people, so they are the same.



He, therefore, advised people to wise up and desist from killing themselves for these politicians.



Kwaw Kese added that politicians will send huge sums of money to their children outside the country to chill—while the youth are suffering and killing themselves for them—so they should wise up.





