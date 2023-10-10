Political communicators of today have turned into spewing lies and insults – Blakk Rasta

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

Controversial Ghanaian musician, Blakk Rasta has bemoaned what he said is a dwindling standard of political communication in the country where party spokespersons resort to spewing lies in order to convince the general public.



He noted that unlike previous years where party communicators speak with facts to back their claims, the current communicators in the political system are not abreast with issues in their parties and hence resort to lies to convince members of the public.



The controversial musician lamented how insults have been a norm in the political space when communicating on various media platforms and chided modern political communicators for the new trend.



"My brother my sister, parties leave everything to illiterates who are totally uninformed. These are the people who are running out on radio and TV.



"Growing up as a young man, every time politicians spoke on the radio and on TV in those days, they were quite informed. Not now,” Blakk Rasta said on the UrbanBlend Show on 3FM which GhanaWeb monitored.



He continued: “Today is just a plethora of lies and mad-slinging. It's just time to see who has the worst and the bitterest insults from their lips. Illiterates and banned wagons sent around radio stations and TV stations to parade insults. It hurts me that this country has descended this low.”



He made the remark when commenting on how political party communicators in the country use derogatory words during conversations on various media platforms.



The sanity of communication among politicians has become problematic in recent years as most people resort to abusive language in their quest to convince Ghanaians with their message.



