'Police exchanged pleasantries with Shatta Wale after his gang assaulted me' - Contractor reveals

• One of Shatta Wale's boys allegedly slapped a road contractor



• The police only exchanged pleasantries when they visited the scene



• They asked the supervisor to be careful



Road engineer, Kennedy Acquah has alleged that he was given a hefty slap by a member of Shatta Wale's gang when they stormed the Adjiringanor project site on Monday, May 31, 2021.



According to him, the police who came to the scene after videos of their assaults went viral on social media were starstruck and only exchanged pleasantries with Shatta Wale.



Mr Acquah said the police did nothing about the assault, rather asked him to be careful.



Giving details on what transpired at the Adjiringanor site, he said, Shatta Wale sent a delegation to them over the weekend, asking for an extension of the road to his SM secretariat.



According to him, he referred him to Urban roads since they were working based on contract.



“We were working today when he (Shatta Wale) just drove past the roadblock sign and came through where we were working even though we had just laid the asphalt, and asked who was in charge, I went close to tell him I was in charge and before I could explain anything, one of the guys with him just slapped me and he was looking on."



“There were a number of guys on motorbikes with him. The incident was captured on video by people passing, the police came there but did nothing about the assault on me, they rather exchanged pleasantries with him and told me to be careful,” he told StarrFM in an interview.





Road constructers dey site dey work, Dem no Wan allow SHATTA WALE make he pass the road top cos of the work they’re doing, There norr opana vex go carry Nima boys come beat the workers for site. Shameful act !! who does that? ????????‍♂️ You wan take this act take grammy’s? LMAO JON MAN pic.twitter.com/aVjfQj3UAq — kholynz???????? (@kholynz__) May 31, 2021

This is the reason why Shatta wale sent the Nima boys to beat the road contractor pic.twitter.com/9AqcRl4EGq — Stormcitygh (@stormcitygh) May 31, 2021