Police did a shoddy job with NPP members who invaded UTV - Bullgod

Artiste manager and entertainment pundit, Lawrence Nana Asiamah alias Bullgod has described the investigation into the invasion of UTV videos by some members of the New Patriotic Party and the subsequent charges pressed against them as shoddy.



According to Bullgod, the Ghana Police Service failed to live up to their task when they only charged the gang of sixteen with conspiracy to commit a crime and rioting.



“The judge is naïve about everything that transpired. He ruled according to the facts that was presented to him. But the police did a shoddy job I am telling you because the police themselves they are miniature lawyers, they are custodians of the law,” he stated on the Saturday, October 21, 2023, edition of United Showbiz on UTV.



On October 7, sixteen individuals affiliated with the ruling NPP stormed the studios of UTV during a live broadcast of United Showbiz.



The group who said they wanted to be given a representation on the program expressed anger over the tearing up of a letter written to the management of UTV by the leadership of the NPP calling for reform of the program by a pundit, Kwame A Plus.



They were alleged to have assaulted some staff of they media house before invading the set of the live broadcast.



Appearing before an Achimota District court, the gang were charged and found guilty of rioting and conspiracy to commit a crime. They were thus fined GHC2400 each.



However some critics say the police gave the convicts an easy deal by filing weak charges while they could have been charged with assault among others.





