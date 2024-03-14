Poisoned but alive: Celebrities who narrowly escaped death

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some celebrities in the country have been narrating their poisoning experiences in recent times after the Deputy Minister of Finance, John Kumah died.



The celebrities who shared their poisoning experiences include actress, Nana Ama McBrown, Nana Agradaa, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah (Ajagurajah) and media personality, Nana Yaa Brefo.



In this piece, GhanaWeb brings you the experiences some celebrities have shared concerning how they survived poisoning attempts.



1. Nana Ama McBrown



Media personality, Nana Ama McBrown, narrated how she was poisoned through food at some point in her life while enjoying a meal with an individual.



She noted that 40 minutes after consuming the food, she began to experience severe stomach ache, which compelled her to be taken to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for medical treatment.



"I went to eat at a particular place, and I nearly died. It looked like the food was poisoned. I wouldn't say someone intended to poison or harm me. I was eating with another person, and she left at a point, claiming she was satisfied.



"After 40 minutes, I started experiencing severe stomach ache. I was taken to Komfo Anokye Hospital, and I spent two weeks there for medical treatment," she said in a video shared by GHPage TV and sighted by GhanaWeb.



McBrown further disclosed that she could not eat food for four consecutive days after her medical diagnosis showed she was poisoned.



"I could not eat for four days because I was diagnosed with poison. I had to do that to clear the substances from my system," she added.







2. Bishop Kwabena Asiamah (Ajagurajah)



The leader and founder of the Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, disclosed that there was an attempt to poison him some time ago but he survived by God’s grace.



He indicated that the person who tried to poison him was someone within his circle of friends and that made him take precautions about what goes into his body including the water he drinks.



“Someone attempted to poison me. The person was within my circle... Due to that experience, I have been drinking water from a glass bottle so that no one would have the opportunity to inject anything into it,” he said while speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb.



He also added that poisoning is not done through food alone as perceived by the public. He explained how some women use their breasts as a means of poisoning people, especially men during intercourse.



“I have said that poisoning is no longer done through food or drink. There are so many ways of going about it. Some women even apply the poison to the tips of their breasts.



"So I admonished the people in the Ajagurajah Movement to stop sucking women's breasts. I warned the public to be cautious with poisoning some years ago but I was chastised and taken for granted,” he added.







3. Nana Yaa Brefo



Media personality, Nana Yaa Brefo, opened up about a harrowing experience, revealing the chilling details of a thwarted attempt on her life at a funeral event in Kumasi.



According to her narration, she once attended a funeral with two Members of Parliament (MPs) whom she met at the airport.



She indicated that after the burial service, she and the two MPs decided to grab some food. However, upon returning to the table, she noticed that the original taste of the drink she had ordered had changed.



“In the course of drinking, I got up to attend to something. When I returned, the taste of the drink had changed to something quite different. When I noticed it, I quickly rushed to the hospital for medical treatment,” she recounted when speaking on Onua TV monitored by GhanaWeb.



Nana Yaa Brefo advised members of the public to be wary about the food they take when they attend events regardless of the people they surround themselves with.







4. Nana Agradaa



Evangelist Mama Pat, widely recognized as Nana Agradaa, shared an experience, disclosing that she fell victim to poisoning orchestrated by individuals within her inner circle.



Despite the malicious act, she managed to survive through medical intervention. In narrating her account, she stated that there was a man she trusted but later found out that he was among the people who teamed up to poison her.



She explained that she was rendered helpless once the poison took effect, prompting her associates to urgently seek the assistance of a medical doctor who administered treatment at her residence.



Speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Agradaa narrated how she survived a poisoning attempt by people she relied on and trusted most in her life, including her sister.



“I was poisoned sometime back when I fell sick seriously. There is a guy I trust the most, I believed him more than my ex-husband pastor Eric when we were staying together. Yet, he was part of the plot to poison me. My younger sister who I funded her education, was also involved.



"The situation was serious to the extent that a doctor was invited to my house to give me medical treatment because I could not do anything. Those who poisoned me did so with the hope of taking over my properties but their plans backfired,” she narrated.



The experiences shared by the celebrities follow rumors that Deputy Minister of Finance, John Kumah, had been poisoned. However, Lilian Kumah, the widow, has refuted the speculation, asserting that her late husband did not die from poisoning. According to her, Kumah had been sick for months.







SB/BB