Poet praises Kennedy Agyapong for his crusade against fake prophets

Member of Parliament for Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Agyapong

A Ghanaian poet and professional teacher, Nana Ntow Kwapong born Isaac Kwetey has eulogized controversial politician, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong for his benevolence and crusade against fake prophets in Ghana.



The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central Hon. Kennedy Agyapong recently contributed $200,000, while he mobilized $428,650 to support the evacuation of more than 700 stranded Ghanaians in Lebanon.



“The generosity of Mr Agyapong is public knowledge and the donation today is only a testimony of his kind heart,” Hon. Ayorkor Botchwey stated when she received the cheque for the donation from Mr Agyapong.



The anti-corruption campaigner not too long ago waged a war against some men of God which he describes as fake prophets for the cunning and devilish acts calculated to hoodwink their members.



Speaking in a chit chat with Amansan Krakye on GBC Radio Central in Cape Coast, the talented poet was asked why he decided to eulogize the maverick politician and if he’s a political poet.



He responded “No just a poet but I look at whatever is happening and write on bro whether NDC or NPP please. I have followed the works of Hon. Kennedy Agyapong that’s why I decided to eulogize him.”





