Entertainment of Thursday, 16 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

Please don't speak English when you are angry - Kwaku Manu tells Chairman Wontumi

Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manu

Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manu has in a viral video advised NPP's Ashanti Regional chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi not to speak English on TV especially when he's angry.



In a video posted on Nkonkonsa.com on Instagram, Kwaku Manu who was seen relaxing on his bed was lamenting over the issue.



According to the actor, Chairman Wontumi should desist from speaking English on TV when he's angry because he exposes himself to public ridicule on social media.



Kwaku Manu said if he does not advise the chairman, no one else would amid tears that erupted massive laughter from his fans.



The actor said he's standing in as a friend, son, nephew to talk to Chairman Wontumi.



Kwaku Manu, among other things, claimed he was having sleepless nights over the past days as people keep posting the Chairman's English on social media.



Chairman Wontumi is a past student of Kumasi-based Prempeh College who seems to have difficulties in addressing issues in the Queen's language from a number of speeches.



However, this has not deterred him as he continues to speak his mind on matters using English. Not even the mockery all over social media could stop him. He is noted for his famous 'apartheid' speech when he said the NPP government was a 'movement stronger than apartheid'.



Before this, he went viral when he pronounced 'all and sundry' as 'all and sundrial' at an NPP rally.

