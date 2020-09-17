LifeStyle of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Play with your husband’s potbelly and stop craving six-packs – Counselor Oduro

play videoRev. Mrs. Charlotte Oduro is a marriage counselor

Renowned marriage counselor, Rev. Mrs. Charlotte Oduro has advised husbands to be content with their wives and vice versa.



In her interview on ‘Restoration With Stacy’, the counselor underscored the need to marry based on character instead of mere physical appearance, stressing that beauty will wither as changes in the body is inevitable.



“As we all grow together, some of the men, their bellies get big. When we met them, they had six-packs. Six-packs can never be there forever. It’ll change. When the belly comes, what do you do? You play with it as a mature woman. So if me too my belly comes, play with it as a mature man,” she advised.



The counselor further said: “If I have to give birth, I’ll change after childbirth. I have three kids; my husband shouldn’t expect me to have the same breasts. I can’t be the same; I’m growing and changing. So if the man is not mature, that is when she starts comparing you to one university girl who doesn’t know anything.”



Although she is not against glamorous weddings, Mrs. Oduro said it should not define what a successful marriage is. According to her, extravagant weddings only projects the flashy side of marriage. The union, she emphasized, requires two mature human beings than toddlers who only aim at making merry.



She said: “Marriage is not a party. It’s not just about having ten bridesmaids... Those things are just a fallacy, excuse my language. It’s not about your wedding; it’s about how you ended the marriage. How can the woman stand as the helpmate when she enters and the man doesn’t have the money anymore?



“If you’re going to marry a woman because she is beautiful, she has shape, when it goes down, you need to live with somebody who’s got a good character. Can she stand with you when nothing is working? That is what we call marriage.”





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.