Play 90% of Ghanaian music – Shatta Wale to media houses and DJ's

Entertainment of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Shatta Wale wants 90% of Ghanaian music played



• The local airwaves has been proliferated with foreign songs



• Shatta believes the agenda can be achieved



Celebrated Ghanaian dancehall act, Shatta Wale, has called on media houses and disc jockeys [DJ’s] to play 90% of Ghanaian songs at events and on their airways.



Shatta’s call comes after several complaints about the proliferation of foreign songs in the Ghanaian music airways.



According to the dancehall act, the agenda can only be achieved if all the stakeholders in the music industry to achieve one goal.



“I want to propose the institution and enforcement of a national agenda to prioritize Ghanaian music on our airwaves,” Shatta Wale said in his first State of the Nation Address on the music industry.



He stated, “Let's give Ghana music 90% of the airways and spread 10% for other countries.”



“For this proposition to work, we need all hands on deck, media house owners, DJ's, event organizers, MUSIGA and every single stakeholder including the Government of Ghana,” the 'I know my level' hitmaker added.



According to him, “this must be a national agenda; let's all get involved now to make it happen.”



