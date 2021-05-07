Plan well so you don't beg for food in future – Mary Ghansah advises musicians

Entertainment of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: Atinka Online

Veteran Gospel musician and ordained reverend minister, Mary Ghansah, has advised gospel acts, musicians and actors to plan their finances in order not to live as paupers in future.



Mary Ghansah gave this advice in response to why some showbiz persons in their old age seek help from new acts in order to survive.



Speaking to Kaakyire Ofori Ayim on Atinka FM’s AM Drive, The “Mi Wo Nyame Bi” hitmaker noted that lack of financial planning, more often than not, leads to excessive abuse of funds. This, she said is a major challenge facing showbiz personalities.



“It is proper that in our prime days, we plan our finances and save towards the future. For instance as musicians, it is possible that you can only make one hit and that will be all, if that happens you need to plan your finances and work towards saving the proceeds from the one hit and eat from that. People make one hit and think there are more hits to come and so they spend without saving”, she explained.



She called on young acts to seek the counsel of the old ones to learn how to save for the future.



Mary Ghansah was awarded the Evergreen Gospel Honour by MUSIGA in 2017 and later received a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019 at the 20th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



Mary Ghansah currently has over 20 albums, some of which are her own and others classified as spiritual songs from orthodox, Pentecostal and charismatic churches across the nation.



Mary Ghansah began her music career by joining the singing group of Power House Evangelistic Ministry.