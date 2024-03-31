Plan and stop the reckless spending – Zack Gh counsels colleagues

Entertainment of Sunday, 31 March 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

The former manager of Lilwin, Zack Gh, has urged his colleagues in the creative industry to stop excessive spending and instead focus on planning for their futures.



He firmly believes that by planning their finances, they can avoid the situation of having to beg for funds later in life. Zack Gh expressed these views during an interview with celebrity blogger Zionfelix.



He pointed out that over the years, some celebrities who had once enjoyed fame found themselves in positions where they had to beg for financial support because they had failed to plan.



Zack Gh emphasized the importance of financial planning for celebrities, stating, "What I can tell my fellow creatives is that they need to plan their lives, and that will eliminate the need for begging. Whenever I engage with influential individuals, it's not because I need money from them; instead, I seek inspiration on how to generate my own income."



He continued, "It concerns me when I see celebrities resorting to begging. Let's plan our lives and be mindful of our spending habits, as it's crucial. I wouldn't spend $2,000 if I didn't have $2,000 in my account, so I believe my colleagues should also have a financial plan like I do for mine."