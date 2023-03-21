Piesie Esther deserves to win Artiste of the Year and all other categories she is on - Celestine Donkor

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 March 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Celestine Donkor, a Ghanaian gospel musician, has launched a campaign to help Piesie Esther win Artiste of the Year at this year's Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



Celestine Donkor stated on Facebook that, despite being a nominee in the upcoming awards ceremony, she expects the gospel musician to win four awards, including the overall.



Piesie Esther, in her opinion, has done exceptionally well, and her song 'Waye Miyie' has blessed the body of Christ.



She believes Piesie deserves all of the nominations she has received, including Artiste of the Year.



Read her full post below



#DearChurchPeople, #Tsooooooboi



Even though I am nominee, I am solidly rooting for my dear sis @piesie est to win not less than 4 awards at this year's #Vgma23, plus the overall 'Artist of the Year'



This song is a blessing to the body of Christ. Let's all arise and vote for her, 'na nipa ye adea, ose ayeyi'



As an artist I know the weight of effort she has put in pushing her hit song #WAYEMIYIE and investment made in her craft. Kudos #TeamPiesie????

SHE DESERVES ALL INCLUDING THE ULTIMATE



I call it done for her in Jesus name and all the saints shall say……… Amennnnnn with massive voting!!! VOTE!! VOTE!! VOTE!!