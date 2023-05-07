Piesie Esther crowned Gospel Artiste of the Year at VGMA 2023

Entertainment of Sunday, 7 May 2023

Ghanaian Gospel artiste, Piesie Esther, has been crowned Gospel Artiste of the Year at the just-ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).



The award ceremony, which took place on May 6, 2023, at the Accra International Conference was a star-studded event that recognised and celebrated the achievements of Ghanaian musicians over the past year.



Piesie Esther's victory in the Gospel Artiste of the Year category was particularly notable given the stiff competition she faced from other talented artists in the same category.



Despite the fierce competition, Piesie Esther emerged victorious, cementing her position as one of the leading Gospel artistes in Ghana.



She looked stunning when she stepped on stage to receive her award, wearing a shiny golden dress that complemented her radiant beauty.







