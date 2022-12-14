Piesie Esther: From recording a hit song to leading fashion trends in the gospel industry

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Piesie Esther is undoubtedly one of the Ghanaian musicians who had a good year. From recording a hit single to gracing several shows and also organizing her 20th-anniversary concert, 2022 was indeed an experience for the gospel music icon.



2022 has proved to be a successful year for the celebrated gospel singer who has inspired and touched the lives of many through her carefully written songs.



Piesie has a tall list of popular songs to her credit. They include 'Empareme', 'Me Nte Ase', 'Kae Me' and 'Agye Won Nsam'.



With her experience spanning over 20 years, Piesie Esther recorded a monster hit in 2022 following the release of her hit single 'Wayε Me Yie' in June.



This has witnessed the singer gracing popular events and shows across the country as music lovers continue to share several testimonies of how the song touched their hearts.



The hitmaker has also caught the eyes of many with her style of dressing. This gospel singer takes pride in investing in her look something she does effortlessly.



Her glam team, made up of a stylist, hair, and makeup artist ensures to style the singer to perfection any time she makes a public appearance.



Check out some of her favourite looks below:









































