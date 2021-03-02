Music of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Phrimpong features Shatta Wale on 'Ohia'

play videoPhrimpong and Shatta Wale

Here comes a switch-up! Ghanaian rap sensation, Phrimpong teams up with Shatta Wale for “Ohia”, another Khendi Beatz produced hot single.



The young and fierce rapper recently shook the rap scene over a verse he found demeaning to his home base and got Ghana talking about his prowess.



Fast forward he brings the streets with him in a narrative touching on their realities in “Ohia”.



The dance-inspired jam is a confrontation of success and the delays in achieving them, attributed to poverty.



The collaboration is certainly in the good books of Ghana music, with Phrimpong cleverly running the sticky hooks while Shatta Wale spice it up on some ragga entry.



Ohia comes with a Kenn Ayiah “grass to grace” conceptualized music video for the Moniyard Empire artiste.



Watch the video below:



