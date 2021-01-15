Music of Friday, 15 January 2021

Source: Phrimpong Music

Phrimpong - Fiokor ft. Max Wale, Andy Scott, Lino Beezy

Official artwork of the song

Fast becoming a household name in Ghana's rap scene, Phrimpong continues his strides with another song on the drill scorecard, titled 'Fiokor'.



As a first song to begin the year, he makes a bold statement against braggadocio and bad energy on a "Made The Beat Fly" tagged production.



Featuring Lino Beezy, Andy Scott, and introducing Max Wale, 'Fiokor' comes through as one hard-hitting, yet entertaining drill music to fortify the Asakaa trend.



The song is everything steezy, thriving on catchy hooks, golden flows, and enthusiastic verses.



Mixed by KhendiBeatz, 'Fiokor' is a combo release with an outdoor music video directed by Humphrey.



