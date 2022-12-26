Photos: All the times Moesha Boduong trended on social media

Entertainment of Monday, 26 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Moesha Buduong is a famous Ghanaian socialite, actress, model, and video vixen.



Although she is famous in Ghana, she got global recognition after her controversial interview with CNN reporter, Christiane Amanpour, on the issues of sex, love, and gender.



Moesha used to be the toast of some people, as her extravagant lifestyle was something most people dreamt of. However, the last two years have been a rollercoaster for this socialite.



Here is a picture story of some major happenings in the life of Moesha Buduong in recent times.







This picture was taken before April 2021, when Moesha Buduong was an active socialite and influencer. During this time, she had gone under the knife for body modification and unknowingly introduced surgical body modification in Ghana, as many others went for similar procedures.









On July 17, 2021, this picture and similar videos of a dejected-looking Moesha Buduong were published on the internet. In the said ideos, the socialite lamented how she is shameful and regrets her past life.



She used the same platform to warn young women to avoid rich men who lure girls into doing bad things in exchange for cash.



According to her, such men steal the glory of these ladies and in return, give them peanuts.







Briefly, after her repentance videos and photos were published, Moesha Buduong was captured walking barefooted. She was spotted clothed in an attire her old self won’t wear whiles evangelizing about Jesus Christ in an uncompleted building.









During the same period when there were speculations that Moesha Buduong is going through a mental challenge, a famous Nigerian blogger, known as Gistlover alleged that Moesha’s predicament was the handwork of her sugar daddy, a famous Nigerian televangelist known as Apostle Johnson Sulemana. During this same period, Moesha was been allegedly treated in a church in Nigeria.







In this photo, a repented Moesha Buduong was twerking to a gospel song. When she was questioned about it. She simply said she is dancing for her newly found boyfriend, Jesus Christ. Briefly, after this photo was taken, she was recorded on different occasions doing similar dances.









Moesha vs Delay. In this photo, Moesha Buduong was on the Delay show with Deloris Frimpong Manso. On the show, the socialite gave the audience a summary of what has been happening in her life.



EAN/BOG