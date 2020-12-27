Entertainment of Sunday, 27 December 2020

Source: My News GH

Photo: When Asante Bediatuo tied the knot with Femi

Nana Asante Bediatuo has married a second wife

The Secretary to the President of Ghana Nana Asante Bediatuo married his second wife on Boxing day.



The event which was strictly by invitation saw family and friends celebrate the two love birds.



The event is said to have taken place in the Eastern Region of Ghana at the St Francis Cottage, Anoff-Nsawam.



The two are said to be love birds for a very long time before they tied the knot.



Femi, as she is affectionately known, is the owner of Sandbox Beach Club. She is also the founder of the Fair Justice Initiative and Executive Director.



She is a graduate of Wesleyan College (2006) and University of Ghana (2009) and qualified as a lawyer at Ghana School of Law in 2011.





She is now a Senior Associate at Ampem Chambers, a member of Ghana’s Prisons Board, and a successful restaurateur.

