Philipa Baafi’s husband details why his wife hasn’t been singing for a very long time

Dr. Kwame Karikari, the husband of gospel artiste Philipa Baafi, has explained why his wife has not been active in the music industry for quite some time now.



According to him, the gospel artiste had to put her music career on hold to go back to school and upgrade her educational credentials in order not to lose her relevance.



He disclosed that she went to school for four years to study to be a physician assistant.



Afterwards, she had to write the licensure exams that would qualify her to be a member of the Ghana Dental and Medical Council.



In a video shared by Zionfelix on his Instagram page and sighted by GhanaWeb, Dr. Kwame said that the musician has now completed her educational pursuit.



He announced that his wife, Philipa Baafi, has officially made a comeback to music after a long break.



“Upon completion [of school], she worked on some songs but we were waiting for the appropriate time to make it known, and this is the right moment," he said.



Philipa is a well-recognized musician in the country due to the numerous hit songs she has produced, including ‘Go Higher’ and others.



