Music of Sunday, 7 February 2021

Source: Pep Junia, Contributor

Pheelz releases new single titled 'Wayward Girl' as he announces debut EP

play videoPheelz has released a new single titled 'Wayward Girl'

Gearing up for the release of his debut EP, award-winning producer, Pheelz has delivered a sensual new single, “Wayward Girl”.



The single is a follow up of previously released, “One Life” which he shared in 2020.



On “Wayward Girl”, he describes falling in love with an independent woman who lives a life of adventure while taking advantage of men for money and sex.



“Wayward Girl” has been released alongside a music video directed by Ibidunni Oladayo.



In the video, Pheelz goes on a late-night drive with a girl while performing the song.



The new single will feature on his upcoming EP, 'Hear Me Out', which will be released on February 19.



The 5-track project is a collection of feel-good tunes about success, love, and relationships.



Watch the video below:



