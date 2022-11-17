Phaize kickstarts high school tour

Music of Thursday, 17 November 2022

Source: Fredrick Kofi Deladem Dro

Budding Ghanaian musician, Emmanuel Amoah Donkor, widely known as Phaize has started his highly anticipated ‘Phaize High School Tour’.



The young and growing artiste announced a High School Tour about a month ago and has backed it up with positive action.



Phaize is billed to perform on Saturday, November 19 at the 50th anniversary of New Juaben Senior High School in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. The award-winning artiste took to his social media platform to announce the commencement of his High School Tour after laying his father to rest some weeks ago.



“Back on the road after laying my beloved dad to rest. Juaben Senior High School @50 anniversary this Saturday, we’re coming,” he posted on his Facebook timeline.



Phaize has consistently produced good songs and quality videos to complement his good works. He was also nominated at this year's 3Music Awards as the breakthrough act from the Ashanti Region.



The ‘Asakaa’ hitmaker was recently in the news for saying he has not been receiving the love he gives back to his colleague musicians and some industry players in the Ashanti Region.



According to him, he openly supports works released by his friend musicians but they do not repeat the same when he drops a project.



Phaize has lyrically coined the current economic unrest into a song titled ‘Metu Afri Ghana’. This song summarizes the honest cry of the average Ghanaian youth; seeking greener pastures abroad.