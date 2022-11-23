Phaize joins Edem and Epixode for River Jamboree

Music of Wednesday, 23 November 2022

Source: Fredrick Kofi Deladem Dro

Award-winning young musician, Emmanuel Amoah Donkor, musically known as Phaize has been listed alongside Edem, Epixode, and other musicians from across the country to perform at the much anticipated River Jamboree.



The Kumasi-based musician in a very short time has risen to become a great artiste after featuring on Shatta Wale’s ‘Ahodwo Las Vegas’ in 2020.



Phaize recently kickstarted his ‘Phaize High School Tour’ with a sterling performance at New Juaben Senior High School which saw him being mobbed by students in a video he posted on his social media platforms. The “Metu Afri Ghana” crooner is expected to continue his High School Tours as he seeks to encourage students to never give up on their dreams amidst all challenges.



River Jamboree is a 2-days musical experience scheduled for December 29th and 30th at Volo, a community seated beautifully at the mouth of the Volta river basin in the North Tongu district of the Volta region. Other activities include Bonfire, 'Agbadza’, boat rides and many other fun activities aimed at bringing business from the urban to the rural areas.



Keeny Ice, Gadzisberg, Sinami, Jah Phinga, JJ Gonami, and others are expected to mount the stage to entertain the ravers.



