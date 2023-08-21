Petra Ama Adjeiwaa Adjei-Kumi sweeps four titles, crowned Miss Teen Tourism World 2023

Entertainment of Monday, 21 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After twenty days of competing among nineteen other participants at the 4th edition of Miss Teen Tourism held in Ghana, Petra Ama Adjeiwaa Adjei-Kumi crowned her success with four titles and a crown, making her the candidate to clinch the highest number of honours.



The student of The Roman Ridge School, who is studying Triple Science, Additional Mathematics, and Computer Science, was crowned “Miss Teen Tourism World 2023” at the grand finale held on August 19, after winning the “Best in Ghana Day” award at the opening ceremony on Founder’s Day, August 4.



The Founders' Day celebration provided the perfect backdrop for the contestants to showcase their knowledge of Ghana's history, culture, and prospects as they took turns to deliver their presentations amidst thought-provoking questions from the jury, and Petra was phenomenal.



At the grand finale held at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Petra showcased her exceptional skills and talents throughout the event. Her determination and commitment were evident as she embarked on a journey to secure her position as a front-runner.



Petra’s meticulous attention to detail and creativity shone through in her choice of attire. Her efforts were acknowledged when she was awarded the "Best National Costume" title. This award wasn't just a recognition of her exceptional outfit; it was a testament to her ability to celebrate and represent her culture with grace and elegance.



In addition to her success in the national costume category, Petra demonstrated her poise and elegance during the evening gown segment. Her choice of attire, combined with her confident presence on the stage, earned her the "Best in Evening Gown" award.



Petra’s remarkable talents extended beyond her fashion sense. During the talent competition which was held earlier, she mesmerized the audience with her captivating dance performance, showcasing a skill that set her apart. While she claimed the 1st runner-up spot for "Best in Talent," her performance left a lasting impression, further solidifying her position as a multi-talented contestant.



“I feel more than special and appreciated,” said an elated Petra after the event. “It has made me more confident in myself as a person and helped me to delete doubt and insecurity from the depths of my heart.”



“The awards have their own unique meanings to me,” she continued. “For example, the first runner-up in Talent has given me the drive to be more dance-oriented and the Best in Ghana Day on the first week of the pageant has motivated me to pursue public speaking.”



Petra, who aspires to pursue a career in neurology, expressed her gratitude to her parents for their unflinching support. As she put it, “The hard work my family put into shaping who I am today and the lessons I've learned from my past failures serve as motivating factors.”



She is hopeful “other colleague-girl children like my old self would see this opportunity given to me as an inspiration to let go of such feelings.”



“I just want all of them to remind themselves of this saying, ‘You are a winner already, even though the game hasn’t started’,” Petra advised.



Miss Teen Tourism 2023 was emceed by Ato Abassah.



The pageant is powered by Megastar International.





BB