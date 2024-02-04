Pete Edochie endorses son Yul Edochie’s church ministry

Entertainment of Sunday, 4 February 2024

Source: peacefmonline

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie turned pastor has extended gratitude towards his father, Pete Edochie for endorsing his ministry.



Taking to his Instagram page, Yul disclosed his father’s endorsement of his ministry following the viewing of his first service, expressing appreciation for the paternal support and extending heartfelt prayers for his father’s longevity.



One can recall that earlier, Yul Edochie launched his church, True Salvation Ministry and announced a new YouTube channel bearing the name of his ministry.



However, in the midst of the mixed feelings and the backlash he has since faced, Yul has disclosed in a post on Instagram that he has the full backing of his father.



He wrote;



”So yesterday, my father called me and congratulated me for successfully holding my first live program as a minister of God. He said he watched it and he loved it. He then gave me some bible verses to read and talk about in my program.

What more can I ask for from a father? Thank you for the support, Dad.

Chief Pete Edochie. @peteedochie. The Lion of Africa.

May God keep you for many more years. (120yrs and above).

And continue to grant your heart’s desires. Joy, peace, happiness, wealth, and fulfilment shall be yours forever. Amen"



