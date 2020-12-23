You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 12 23Article 1139963

Perez out with 'Tonight'

Ghanaian musician Perez Myeye is out with a Christmas banger dubbed ‘Tonight’.

The song was produced by Apya.

Known for his silky-smooth voice, the Rich Music Records signee is touching all the right spots with this new banger.

The low-tempo Afrobeat tune comes with an authentic vibe for all loved ones who wish to express their affection to their partners.

For a budding artist, Perez puts more effort in his works, one might have to warn mainstream acts to watch their back or make a space for his coming.

This comes off as his second this year after his hit song every day which featured Strongman.

