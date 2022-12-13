Perez Muzik, Vickie Amoah, and others thrill fans at 'Cause For Praise' Concert

Music of Tuesday, 13 December 2022

Source: Samcilla

The climax of LittleBigSouls Ghana's month-long prematurity awareness month was a "Cause For Praise" event that marked the completion of the month-long Purple November awareness campaign led by LittleBigSouls Ghana.



LittleBigSouls, the largest premature care charity in Ghana, has been advocating for the reduction of preterm births in the country and addressing major pretermity problems for over a decade.



Many health industry specialists have applauded their work and called for further funding to support their initiatives.



The fifth annual Cause for Praise was held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra. The LittleBigSouls team, partners, preemie parents, and well-wishers gathered for the gospel-themed celebration of premature birth in order to praise and thank God for His mercies in an auditorium that was lit in purple to climax the month-long celebration.



On the evening of November 26, the audience was enthralled by singer Josephine Asare, Julius Oppong, Minister Terry Johnson, Vickie Amoah, and the "Hewale" hitmaker Perez Musik.



Along with Pastor Jordan Brown of Strong Tower Missionaries Ministries, who shared deep thoughts from the scriptures and connected the audience to the significance of a little baby's existence, Overflow Incorporated and the Tema Youth Choir also sang stirring choral hymns and gospel songs to keep the crowd on their feet.



LittleBigSouls Ghana's co-founder and executive director, Mrs. Edith Uyovbukerhi, expressed her appreciation to God for everything that the organization has been able to do this year. She also expressed gratitude to LittleBigSouls' collaborators, donors, and sympathisers for their support.



"The location of birth should not determine a baby's chance of survival, and everyone should do more for premature babies born in our region," Mrs. Uyovbukerhi said.



In Ghana, premature deliveries are the main reason why infants die. LittleBigSouls Ghana is one charity that works to support these precious infants.



They offer care for preterm babies and their families, and they collaborate with hospitals, clinics, and community health workers to provide the best care for premature babies.



Join them for a Christmas party this December 23rd at the Tema General Hospital’s Nurse’ Training Hall.