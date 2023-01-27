Perez Musik releases his much-anticipated EP ‘Move'

Music of Friday, 27 January 2023

Source: Sista Ginna

Ghanaian gospel musician and songwriter, Perez Musik known for his contemporary Ga songs and “The Hewale Lala” (Song Of strength) hit-maker has released his new EP dubbed, MOVE EP, Vol 1.



After his hit song and “Glorified” Concert last year 2022’, Perez Musik has been one of the sought-after gospel musicians. He ministered at MTN Stands In Worship, HCI 30th Anniversary, Shidaa”22, Praise Achievement Awards, Pella Fest (Acapella Festival) and Carols in the City; despite his ministry appointments, he still went ahead to record a live session for his Ep ‘MOVE’



After throwing an invitation for Gospel music lovers and worshipers for free registration to be part of the recording somewhere in December, Perez has finally dropped “MOVE” (Vol. 1).



Songs on the EP Album include Fresh Fire, Forever God (Cover), That is Why We Came and Glory Chants, both songs featuring Winston Tackie and Ayeyi Ndwom (Thanksgiving Song).



Speaking about the Ep with gospel blogger and publicist Sista Ginna, he said "This new Ep was born from a place of intimacy with God through prayer. There have been times when I thought of quitting music, there were times I went through very difficult moments but in all, I didn't give up, I focused on my purpose.



This album is to help you get intimate with God through your prayer life and I believe there are times we do not know what to say to God in prayer, that is why edifying and spiritual songs are very important so when you don't know what to say, you can just sing," he said.



“Keep moving forward, knowing that you have help from God. It doesn’t matter how slow you Move. Keep moving," Perez added.