People who talk about my wife’s body, do so foolishly - Hopeson Adorye

Entertainment of Saturday, 14 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hopeson Adorye has said people who discuss his wife, Empress Gifty’s, body and how she dances on social media, do so foolishly.



In an interview with blogger Sammy Kay, the politician encouraged people not to listen to detractors while citing Shatta Wale as an example.



He claims that when gospel musicians engage in activities like listening to secular music, they are frequently subjected to harsh criticism, however, Shatta Wale can go to church and perform secular songs, and no one attacks him.



“It's foolishness, don't mind them. You like Shatta Wale, Sunday he goes to church, and you are okay, and when he sings, the Christian dances to them, but then someone who is a gospel musician doesn't have the right to dance to his songs.



“I mean, that's bad, I don't understand. I visited a Pastor, and they were playing Shatta Wale’s song, and he was tapping his feet and shaking his head to the music. He loves the song. I mean is he a devil? It's just a song, and songs are lovely,” he said.



He further added that, it doesn't make sense that when secular songs are played, a Christian isn’t expected to dance to it.



“So, why will someone say you are a gospel musician, and you shouldn't dance? If they play secular songs and you can't dance, it doesn't make sense,” he added.







ADA/WA