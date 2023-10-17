People who failed to help me are now buzzing up my phone – BBNaija All Stars winner

Entertainment of Tuesday, 17 October 2023

The winner of the just-ended Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars Season, Ilebaye Odiniya, has said that people who once denied her help in the past, have now tried reaching out.



Speaking in a recent interview with media personality, Hero Daniels, Ilebaye recounted how a friend chased her from her house at midnight because she refused to allow herself to be pimped to a man.



The 'Gen Z baddie' as she is fondly called, said she has no time to chat with such people.



The 22-year-old model said she has come to the realization that people would never regard someone until they are successful.



“People who denied me help in the past are calling and now in my DM. I just realized that in this world, people won’t recognize you unless you have money. When you don’t have money, there’s no value. It’s like you don’t even have value. And I feel like that’s the wrongest mentality people have.



“I feel like you’re supposed to see people for who they are even if they don’t have money or they have money.”