Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

People tried to use juju to make me blind on set – Yvonne Nelson recounts

Ghanaian Actress, Yvonne Nelson

Award-winning Ghanaian actress and film producer, Yvonne Nelson has recalled how some actors tried to make her blind while shooting a movie titled ‘Material girl’ several years ago.



According to Yvonne, for the first time in her life, she had been ‘spiritually attacked’ by some colleagues who envied her on set.



Narrating the incident during an interview with Kingdom FM she said those people, right from the start of the movie questioned the Director’s decision to make her the lead character and due to that, they subjected her eye to severe pain and misery.



“Ever since I joined the acting industry, it was just once that I felt that somebody may have done something to me. When I got home after shooting on set one day, I realized that my eyes had turned red but I took it for granted. So because of that, I was wearing sunglasses throughout the movie. Because I was the only lead actor in that movie titled ‘Material Girl’ I knew a lot of actors on the same set were not happy for me. I just felt the energies around me that people were not happy. When I first made an appearance on set, everybody was asking why me, where they brought me from and at that point I knew that there was something wrong,” she explained.



The A-list actress said no amount of medication was able to heal her until she resorted to intensive prayers.



“After several treatments at various eye centers, I saw no improvement in my eye. It was serious to the extent we had to take a break on set because my eyes became very reddish. I locked myself up in a room all day crying and praying to God, the next day my eyes started clearing up. It was getting better,” she added.



Earlier, Kumawood actor, Nana Osei Tutu in an interview with Papa Kumasi had also alleged that some of his colleagues tried to kill him by making his two legs swell after he was nominated for an award.



Reacting to the claim that ‘black charm’ exists in the Ghanaian movie industry, Osei Tutu said a herbalist disclosed to him that it was his colleagues who masterminded the act out of sheer envy.



Watch the video below





