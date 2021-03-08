Entertainment of Monday, 8 March 2021

Source: My News GH

People should be free to love whoever they wish – Eazzy supports LGBTQ+ rights

Eazzy, Musician

Ghanaian singer, rapper and songwriter, Eazzy born Mildred Ashong says she believes everyone should be free to do whatever they want and love whoever they want to love in support of LGBTQ+ rights.



“Oh me I believe that people should be free to do whatever they want to do and love whoever they want to love,” Eazzy told Amansan Krakye on the Kastle Entertainment Show in Cape Coast monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



She added, “You know as for the rules and regulations it is there just like smoking isn’t good for your health but it is allowed in Ghana for the government to come out with laws that you can’t smoke in public because it will affect other people.”



Stating her position on the issue concerning homosexuality in Ghana, Eazzy said on Kastle FM that homosexuals can’t change their sexual choices but human rights can make them happy without affecting the lives of other people.



“So I’m not so rigid when it comes to such issues because I’m a very free-spirited person and I don’t hate anyone based on their sexual choices, if that’s how you are, you can’t change it.



“I think that human rights can also do something similar to make the people happy without affecting other people’s lives,” she told the host.



The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga has posited that the closure of the office space for the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex + was a breach of a fundamental human right.