Sunday, 10 January 2021

Source: Zionfelix

People send messages to my wife in attempt to destroy our marriage – Keche Andrew

Keche Andrew with his wife Joana

Andrew Cudjoe, a member of the Keche group has revealed how some people are trying to ruin his marriage.



Speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM which was monitored by Zionfelix.net, Keche Andrew stated that some saboteurs send a lot of messages to his wife in an attempt to destroy their relationship.



He was shocked about why some people can plan to destroy others.



Andrew recalled how someone snapped a photo of a lady who handed an item to him when he was in a car with his wife, Joana Gyan on Spintex Road.



According to him, the person sent the photo to his wife’s DM via Instagram not knowing that his wife was in the car at that time.



He added that he personally reply to some of the messages when he sees them on her wife’s phone.



Keche Andrew advised people to be happy about the success of others.



Watch the video below:



